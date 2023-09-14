Airbus Launches Investigation After Hacker Leaks Data

An investigation has been launched by Airbus after a hacker leaked information allegedly stolen from the aerospace company’s systems. The attack was claimed by a hacker using the online moniker ‘USDoD’ earlier this month according to cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock on Tuesday. The same hacker had previously claimed to have breached the FBI’s InfraGard database.

The hacker recently announced joining an emerging ransomware group allegedly obtained the personal information from 3,200 people associated with Airbus vendors. The compromised data includes names, job titles, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers. The hacker claimed to have gained access to Airbus systems using a compromised account belonging to an employee at a Turkish airline. The Hudson Rock investigation showed that the hackers obtained the airline employee’s credentials with the help of malware. A spokesperson for Airbus said immediate remedial and follow-up measures were taken by security teams after the cyber attack.

