Nvidia, Palantir and more companies join White House AI pledge

Eight tech companies, including Salesforce and Nvidia, are signing on to the White House’s voluntary artificial intelligence pledge, joining a roster of prominent firms that have agreed to mitigate the risks of AI, as Washington policymakers continue to debate new regulation of the emerging technology. Fifteen of the most influential companies in the United States have now taken the commitments, which include a promise to develop technology to identify AI-generated images and a vow to share data about safety with the government and academics. New participants include IBM, data-mining company Palantir and Stability, the maker of text-to-image generator Stable Diffusion, underscoring the expansion of the pledge beyond AI heavyweights such as Microsoft and Meta and OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. The new inclusions are another signal of the White House’s continued interest in AI issues, following summits with tech executives and civil rights advocates. Work is also underway on an AI executive order, and President Biden supports efforts in Congress led by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer to pass AI legislation, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the White House’s work on AI. The White House meeting comes a day before Schumer is scheduled to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a host of other technologists and civil liberties advocates about the Senate’s plans to regulate AI. IBM and Palantir are expected to attend both the White House meeting and the summit with Schumer.

