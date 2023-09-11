U.S. Denies Cold War with China in Historic Vietnam Visit

President Biden has traveled to Hanoi to sign a new historic deal with Vietnam. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam is a major relationship upgrade for the U.S.. This strengthening of ties with Vietnam is seen as key to counter China’s influence in Asia. Closer ties with Vietnam could mean better business deals and less reliance on China. Biden told reporters in Hanoi that American actions were not about containing or isolating China, but about maintaining stability in accordance with international rules.

