G20 summit: Biden says Raised Human Rights in India with Modi

While U.S. President Joe Biden was in the Indian capital to attend the G20 summit, he has said that he raised issues of human rights in India and the importance of a free press with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Activists and rights groups have questioned India’s deteriorating human rights track record under Mr Modi. Biden made the remarks at a press conference in Hanoi, where he said he had “substantial discussions” with Mr Modi about continuing to strengthen the India-US relationship. Experts says the U.S. will tread the issue of human rights carefully as India is seen as a crucial ally in attempts to stem China’s rise.

