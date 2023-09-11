China Unleashes AI-Powered Image Generation For Influence Operations

Findings from a new report released by Microsoft Threat Analysis Center showed China has unveiled a new cyber capability powered by artificial intelligence, enabling the automatic generation of images for influence operations.The research of the report underscores the expanding threat of influence operations and cyber activities in the East Asia region. In particular, China-affiliated actors are employing AI-generated media to target politically divisive topics such as gun violence and disparaging US political figures and symbols. The report anticipates escalating threats from China and North Korea, particularly toward Taiwan and the United States, in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

