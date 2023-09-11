‘Bad news for Europe’: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to Meet Russia’s Putin

North Korea and Russia have confirmed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said on Monday Kim’s visit was at Putin’s invitation. Kim does not travel abroad often and, when he does, it is often shrouded in secrecy and security.

The meeting between Kim and Putin will likely focus on military cooperation, and possibly a deal to supply arms, U.S. and South Korean officials and analysts say. The United States has said it would be a “huge mistake” for North Korea to supply Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine and warned Pyongyang would “pay a price”.

