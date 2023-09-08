New Google Chrome Targeted Ad Tracking—Here’s How To Stop It

Google Chrome has started alerting users to a new method of ad tracking called Topics that it claims is privacy-enhancing. In the U.S. people received a message saying the technology was enabled . The option to remove it is buried within Chrome’s settings. Changes in Apple’s App Tracking Transparency have transformed the advertising landscape forever. People want privacy and don’t want to be tracked to be served advertising. However, Google is phasing out third-party cookies that track people across websites to serve them ads. According to google Topics allows it to target ads while preserving privacy. Websites can ask Chrome via its Topics, instead of third party cookies, what a person’s interests are according to their browsing history, so they can be served ads. Chrome is making these technologies available in 2023 so that companies have time to integrate them ahead of Chrome’s planned removal of third-party cookies in 2024. Most people agree this is better than the third-party cookies that relentlessly track across the web, however, security researches still have concerns.

