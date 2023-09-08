Congress next week will hold three hearings on artificial intelligence, including one with Microsoft President Brad Smith and Nvidia chief scientist William Daly as Congress works on legislation to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology. A Senate Judiciary subcommittee is holding a hearing on Tuesday titled “Oversight of AI: Legislating on Artificial Intelligence.” “Top industry executives and leading experts will help us shape legislation to protect against AI harms,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who chairs the panel, said on Friday. Blumenthal and the top Republican on the panel, Josh Hawley, on Friday released a draft of a bipartisan legislative framework to establish guardrails for artificial intelligence that would lay out “specific principles for upcoming legislative efforts, including the establishment of an independent oversight body, ensuring legal accountability for harms, defending national security, promoting transparency, and protecting consumers and kids.” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will separately host tech leaders and experts at a Wednesday AI forum including Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. A House Oversight subcommittee will hold a hearing on Thursday that will look at potential risks in federal agency adoption of AI along with the adequacy of safeguards to protect individual privacy and ensure fair treatment.

Full story : United States Congress to hold new AI hearings as it works to craft safeguards