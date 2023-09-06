OODA Loop

Russia’s ‘Fancy Bear’ APT Targets Ukrainian Energy Facility

Early in the week, Russian cyber espionage group Fancy Bear was caught attacking a critical energy facility in Ukraine. The attack was thwarted by a cybersecurity professional who worked for the organization that was targeted in the attack. Ukraine’s Computer Emergency Response Team detected and explored the attack.

The goal of the group was to use bulk phishing emails from a fake address that linked to a .ZIP archive. This would allow the group to ultimately access the organization’s system and data. The attack comes after a period of cyber peace, as there has not been an attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since Fall of 2022. There is concern that the attacks may start up again now that summer is coming to an end.

