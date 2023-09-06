MITRE and CISA Release Open Source Tool for OT Attack Emulation

A new extension for the open source Caldera platform that emulates adverse attacks against operational technology (OT) was announced on September 5 by the MITRE Corporation and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The new Caldera for OT extension was created through collaboration between the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute and CISA. The two groups worked together to improve the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The Caldera cybersecurity platform provides automated adversary emulation, security assessments and uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework as its backbone. The program also enables Factory and Security Acceptance Testing and the program is now available for industrial control systems defenders to benefit from the open source platform. Simulated adversary attacks were used to discover adversary techniques to be included in Caldera. The extension is meant to help identify and fix weak spots in OT, which is a significant part of critical infrastructure, including transportation, water, and electricity facilities.

