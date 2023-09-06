China Bans iPhone Use for Government Officials at Work

China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, people familiar with the matter said. In recent weeks, staff were given instructions by their superiors in workplace chat groups or meetings, the people said. The directive is the latest step in Beijing’s campaign to cut reliance on foreign technology and enhance cybersecurity and comes amid a campaign to limit flows of sensitive information outside of China’s borders. The move by Beijing could have a chilling effect for foreign brands in China, including Apple. Apple dominates the high-end smartphone market in the country and counts China as one of its biggest markets, relying on it for about 19% of its overall revenue. It wasn’t clear how widely the orders were being distributed, but similar messages were communicated to employees at some central government regulators. China’s State Council Information Office and Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Beijing has for years restricted government officials at some agencies from using iPhones for work, but the order has now been widened, the people said. The latest order also signals an intensified effort by Beijing to ensure its rules are strictly enforced. China’s restriction mirrors similar bans in the U.S. against Huawei as well as against officials using Chinese-owned TikTok, with both superpowers concerned about data leaks amid heightened emphasis on national security as relations hover near decadeslong lows.

Full report : China orders officials at central government agencies not to use iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office