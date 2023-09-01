U.S. Might Mediate Lebanon-Israel Border Dispute: White House Adviser

Lebanon and Israel have been in a border dispute that has caused tensions and cross-border violence in recent months. The United States may get involved in mediating the end of the border dispute. The land demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel is known as the Blue Line. There have been spikes of violence at the border the past few months, with rockets fired at Israel after Israeli attacks against Palestinians, and forces belonging to the Lebanese Shia Muslim Hezbollah group fighting with Israeli forces. Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, said solving the border dispute could ease these tensions. UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL has hosted meetings between Lebanon, Israel and the United Nations on the issue.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/31/us-might-mediate-lebanon-israel-border-dispute-white-house-adviser