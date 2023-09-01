Iran says Israeli Sabotage Plot Against Ballistic Missile Program Foiled

Iran has accused Israel of trying to sabotage its ballistic missile program through faulty parts that could explode, which would destroy the weapons before they were used. This comes amid a yearslong effort by both Israel and the U.S. to target Iran. A report also said that the part could have been used in Iran’s arsenal of drones, which have grown in prominence amid their use by Russia in its war on Ukraine.

