The breakneck speed at which generative AI has mainlined into seemingly every organization this year has caused some major whiplash for enterprise IT, risk and security leaders, who face tough questions about how to govern the use of these new tools without hamstringing the ability to innovate. In practice, many are still struggling to get their arms around the shadow AI being adopted across the organization. This situation reflects a much larger problem that these leaders have been facing for years. A tectonic shift has taken place in technology adoption in the workplace: Over the last five years, top-down IT procurement has been usurped by business-led and employee-led IT adoption. This shift has made it difficult for technology governance leaders to keep tabs on what tools are being used, where sensitive data resides and who (and what) has access to it. The difference now is that everyone is paying close attention to the data privacy and security concerns of generative AI in the workplace. Enterprise IT, risk and security leaders are at a pivotal moment. How they address AI governance will have a larger, lasting impact on the perception and influence of their functions within their organizations. Bungle it, and they’ll be invited to go sit in a corner and patch vulnerabilities while the business moves forward without them. Master it, and they’ll have laid the groundwork for a modern, adaptable IT security and governance model that allows the business to move forward quickly and safely.

Full story : Generative AI Magnifies A Crisis In Enterprise IT & Security.