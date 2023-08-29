OpenAI Launches Business Version of ChatGPT That Competes With Microsoft

Artificial intelligence development firm OpenAI has announced a business version of its popular ChatGPT bot. The new product, dubbed ChatGPT Enterprise, is touted as the most powerful version of the company’s AI technology yet. “Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data,” OpenAI said in its announcement. The premium version of the chatbot will provide enhanced security and privacy features catering to major companies. It also provides unlimited use and higher performance speeds, according to its developers. “ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files. ChatGPT Enterprise also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter,” Open AI claimed. The company added, “This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it’s for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script.” Open AI has boasted about its adoption by major corporations across the world, reporting business with over 80% of Fortune 500 companies.

