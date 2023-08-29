Artificial intelligence tools are being abused to conduct cyberattacks. How do you beat them? You join them — by using AI to bolster modern-day defenses. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have become hot topics in the technology space in recent years. While the launch of tools including ChatGPT introduced the explosive potential of AI chatbots to the community at large, in the enterprise, AI and ML can have far more transformative impacts on existing business operations — and on security. On Tuesday, at Google Next, the tech giant’s annual conference taking place in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Google debuted new AI-based solutions focused on enhancing the cybersecurity capabilities of the company’s cloud and security solutions. In the words of Sunil Potti, Vice President and General Manager of Google Cloud Security, the company wants to “address pervasive and fundamental security challenges: the exponential growth in threats, the toil it takes for security teams to achieve desired outcomes, and the chronic shortage of security talent.” One way these challenges can be tackled is by utilizing AI as part of a “holistic approach,” says Potti, and by giving security teams technologies that expedite processes, improve threat detection and speed up existing workflows — allowing defenders the time and breathing space necessary to focus on tasks that need a human operator’s guiding hand.

Full story : Google debuts Duet AI to tackle new cybersecurity challenges in the cloud.