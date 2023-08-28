Russia Warships Return from 13,000km Pacific patrol with China Vessels

Vessels from the Russian Navy returned from more than three weeks of joint-patrolling the Pacific Ocean with Chinese warships. The Wall Street Journal reported that during the patrol, Russian and Chinese ships steamed close to the Aleutian Islands, in what appeared to be the largest such flotilla to approach US shores. However, the ships never entered U.S. territorial waters. The Russian-Chinese detachment also passed along the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, which has been at the core of tensions between the neighbors. During the patrol, joint anti-submarine and anti-aircraft exercises were carried out.

