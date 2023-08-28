High-Level U.S. Delegation Makes Rare Visit to Rebel-Held Northwest Syria

A high-level United States delegation has made a rare visit to rebel-held territory in northwestern Syria in an effort to highlight the humanitarian catastrophe there. This marks the first such visit since 2017. The delegation included three members of the U.S. Congress, which are all members of the U.S. Republican Party. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates the population in northwestern Syria has topped 4.5 million people. Many Syrians fled to the region during the 12 year war fought between President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and their allies against forces opposed to his rule.

