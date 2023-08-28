Adapting Authentication to a Cloud-Centric Landscape

In a Help Net Security interview, Florian Forster, CEO at Zitadel, discusses the challenges CISOs face in managing the authentication across remote workforces, the negative consequences of ineffective authorization, and how the shift toward cloud transformation affects authentication strategies. Ineffective authorization can have many negative consequences, including: data breaches, fraud, vulnerabilities in system security, compliance violation, and loss of productivity. Some ways to prevent ineffective authorization are implementing strong access control policies and procedures, using least privilege, regularly revised authorizations to ensure they are still appropriate, using secure authentication, educating users about security risks, and more. CISOs face challenges in managing authentication across workforces due to the growing numbers of devices and applications that need to be secured, the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, the authentication devices, the need to balance with usability, and the lack of resources.

