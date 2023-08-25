U.S. Space Industry More Prone to Foreign Espionage, U.S. Agencies Warn

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a warning about the growing threat of foreign intelligence entities as they continue to launch cyberattacks to gain access to the U.S. space industry. Aside from global competition, there are also national and economic security concerns regarding the threats to U.S. space innovation. The counterintelligence agencies have provided indicators for employees, contractors, and suppliers to understand the signs of foreign intelligence entities targeting them and opportunities for mitigation should they face any threats.

