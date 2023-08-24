Ukrainian forces seem to have broken the hard shell of some of Russia’s front-line defenses. The advances came on the heels of the recapture of Urozhaine. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said these advances were significant because they “may allow Ukrainian forces to begin operating in less heavily mined areas of the Russian line of defense that are likely more conducive to more rapid Ukrainian gains”. There appeared to be some Ukrainian success in the eastern town of Bakhmut as well.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/8/24/ukraine-picks-up-momentum-retakes-second-town-in-a-week