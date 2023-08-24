Another Spy Satellite Failure for North Korea as Rocket Crashes into Sea

North Korea has attempted to send a military spy satellite into orbit for a second time, but it has failed again. North Korea said the launch failed because of a problem with the third stage of the rocket carrying the satellite. It said it would try again in October. South Korea’s military said it detected the launch and tracked the rocket as it “traversed international airspace” over the Yellow Sea. Japan’s residents of Okinawa also received emergency warnings to take cover indoors.

A spy satellite is a priority of North Korean leader Kim Jung Un’s plan to modernize the country’s military and develop cutting-edge weapons. The first launch attempt also ended in disaster. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the repeated missile launches were a threat to regional security.

