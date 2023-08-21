Hundreds of migrants killed by Saudi border guards

Saudi border guards are accused of mass killing migrants along the Yemeni border in a new report by Human Rights Watch. The report says hundreds of people, many of them Ethiopians who crossed Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, have been shot dead. Saudi Arabia has previously rejected allegations of systematic killings.

The report contains graphic testimony from migrants who claim they were shot at and were targeted with explosive weapons by Saudi police and soldiers. The attacks took place on Yemen’s rugged northern border with Saudi Arabia. According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, over 200,000 people attempt the journey from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then to Saudi Arabia every year. Human rights organizations say migrants experience imprisonment and beatings along the way. The report covers March of 2022 to June of 2023, and details 28 separate incidents involving explosive weapons and 14 of shootings at close range. The authors say there is a minimum of 655 people that have been killed, but it is likely to be thousands. The remoteness of the border crossings and difficulty tracking down survivors makes it difficult to know how many migrants have been killed. The widespread killings by Saudi security forces were first revealed last October.

