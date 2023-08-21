Beset by domestic economic woes, China’s Xi visits South Africa in just his second trip abroad this year

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is making his second trip abroad this year on Monday as he heads to South Africa. The trip is intended to bolster Beijing’s influence among emerging nations, as China’s ties with the United States remain strained and economic troubles are rising. The visit is a three-day state visit, including a summit with leaders of the BRICS emerging economies. Xi Jinping last left the country in March to visit Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss their vision for a new world order not dominated by the West. The first in-person summit of the BRICS grouping since COVID-19 is another opportunity for Xi to advance that vision.

The bloc’s members include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and account for upwards of 40% of the global population. The bloc also shares the view of a multipolar world and desire a greater say in global affairs. Xi’s trip to South Africa comes days after US President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea in a show of solidarity and force against increasing threats from China. Xi will be at the center of the BRICS summit, as Vladimir Putin will not be attending in person.

