Xi Jinping to make State Visit to South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the summit of BRICS leaders in South Africa. The five BRICS countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South America will meet in Johannesburg next week to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations that account for a quarter of the global economy into a geopolitical force that can challenge the developed world’s dominance. A total of 69 countries have been invited to the summit. China and Russia support the expansion, however, Brazil has resisted, fearing it could undermine the group’s stature.

