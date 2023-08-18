Eye on China, Biden Pulls Japan and South Korea Closer

The leaders of the United States, Japan, and South Korea will meet at Camp David on Friday, taking a major step toward a three-way military and economic partnership, as threats are growing in Asia. This partnership would not have been possible before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as there have been tense relationships between Japan and South Korea. However, Tokyo and Seoul are moving past these disputes, as Russian aggression against Ukraine highlights their own vulnerabilities in a region dominated by China. The meeting gives the three heads of state a chance to talk about concrete steps toward maintaining peace and stability.

