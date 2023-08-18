As Dead Dolphins Wash Ashore, Ukraine Builds a Case of Ecocide Against Russia

The animals are dying in droves in the Black Sea, and Ukrainian officials are hoping to prosecute Russia for the war’s ecological toll. Environmental investigators have collected data related to more than 900 cases of dead dolphins. Currently four specific acts are recognized as international crimes, which are genocide, crimes against humanity, aggression, and war crimes. Ukraine would like to add a fifth, ecocide, and it is setting out to build a case against Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has included “immediate protection of the environment” in the 10-point peace plan Ukraine hopes will provide a foundation for negotiations to end the war.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which sent trillions of gallons of polluted water into the Black Sea, was the most serious blow to the environment in the already ecologically catastrophic war. Explosions, rocket launches, and low-flying Russian fighter jets also add to traumatizing the dolphins. It is not yet possible to estimate how many dolphins had died as a direct result of the war, and Ukraine is working with international partners to better understand what is happening.

