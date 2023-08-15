Saudi Arabia and UAE race to buy Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are buying up thousands of the high-performance Nvidia chips crucial for building artificial intelligence software, joining a global AI arms race that is squeezing the supply of Silicon Valley’s hottest commodity. The Gulf powerhouses have publicly stated their goal of becoming leaders in AI as they pursue ambitious plans to turbocharge their economies. But the push has also raised concerns about potential misuse of the technology by the oil-rich states’ autocratic leaders. According to people familiar with the moves, Saudi Arabia has bought at least 3,000 of Nvidia’s H100 chips — a $40,000 processor described by Nvidia chief Jensen Huang as “the world’s first computer [chip] designed for generative AI” — via the public research institution King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Kaust). Meanwhile, the UAE has also secured access to thousands of Nvidia chips and has already developed its own open-source large language model, known as Falcon, at the state-owned Technology Innovation Institute in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. “The UAE has made a decision that it wants to . . . own and control its own computational power and talent, have their own platforms and not be dependent on the Chinese or the Americans,” said a person familiar with Abu Dhabi’s thinking.

