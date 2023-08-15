Beijing Tries to Regulate China’s AI Sector Without Crushing It

Beijing is poised to implement sweeping new regulations for artificial intelligence services this week, trying to balance state control of the technology with enough support that its companies can become viable global competitors. The government issued 24 guidelines that require platform providers to register their services and conduct a security review before they’re brought to market. Seven agencies will take responsibility for oversight, including the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission. The final regulations are less onerous than an original draft from April, but they show China, like Europe, moving ahead with government oversight of what may be the most promising — and controversial — technology of the last 30 years. The US, by contrast, has no legislation under serious consideration even after industry leaders warned that AI poses a “risk of extinction” and OpenAI’s Sam Altman urged Congress in public hearings to get involved. “China got started very quickly,” said Matt Sheehan, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who is writing a series of research papers on the subject. “It started building the regulatory tools and the regulatory muscles, so they’re going to be more ready to regulate more complex applications of the technology.”

