Time To Redesign Your Career For The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

It’s clear that technology professionals will see their roles transformed with artificial intelligence, requiring skills refreshes and learning new approaches. Not so clear is the impact of AI on career prospects for business managers and professionals, with confusing messages about job replacement and usurping of decision-making authority. The rise of AI, particularly generative AI, is likely to have a strong impact on managerial and professional jobs, an analysis by Rakesh Kochhar of Pew Research suggests. “Jobs with a high level of exposure to AI tend to be in higher-paying fields where a college education and analytical skills can be a plus. Workers with a bachelor’s degree or more (27%) are more than twice as likely as those with a high school diploma only (12%) to see the most exposure.” Yet, the Pew study also suggests, professionals in more exposed industries do not feel their jobs are at risk – “they are more likely to say AI will help more than hurt them personally. For instance, 32% of workers in information and technology say AI will help more than hurt them personally, compared with 11% who say it will hurt more than it helps.” Vittorio Cretella, CIO of Procter & Gamble, doesn’t see AI as replacing human talent, but rather, amplifying those talents. “The continued rise of AI will change the type of work we do, and how we do it, but augmenting rather than replacing human capabilities,” he argues.

