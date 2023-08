The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to win the freedom of five imprisoned Americans in exchange for several jailed Iranians and eventual access to about $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue. After more than two years of negotiations, Iran has released five Iranian American dual citizens in house arrest as the first step in the agreement. The prisoners were jailed on charges of spying.

