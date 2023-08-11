Russia Launches Lunar Lander in Race to Find Water on Moon

Russia launches its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, which is believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice. This Russian lunar mission is racing against India, and more broadly with the United States and China. The Luna-25 craft will aim to operate for a year on the moon’s south pole. The European Space Agency had originally planned to test its Pilot-D navigation camera by attaching it to Luna-25, but severed its ties to the project after Russia invaded Ukraine.

