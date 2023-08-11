$24bn for Ukraine Tops Biden Budget Request Ahead of Looming Showdown

United States President Joe Biden has submitted a request for about $40bn in additional spending, with over half slated to go towards support for Ukraine. This request has come as the Ukrainian counteroffensive has slowed. While aid to Ukraine has bipartisan support, a group of far right Republicans have grown resistant to providing more funding, and since Republicans hold a majority in the House this could prove to be an obstacle. The Biden spending request also included $4bn for border security and $12bn to replenish federal disaster funds. U.S. legislators, which are currently on their August recess, will have until October 1 to pass spending bills to fund government agencies into next year.

