Robot security guard dubbed ‘secret agent man’ deployed to patrol Ohio sidewalks

A shopping mall in Ohio is integrating cutting-edge AI technology into its safety team in the form of a 400-pound robot security guard. “He’s our secret agent man,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing at Crocker Park, told local media. “He’s a new team member to our security team here at Crocker Park.” Crocker Park is an open-air shopping mall in Westlake – a suburban town located about 15 miles outside of Cleveland – which sees nearly 10 million visitors a year and is home to 1,000 residents in luxury apartments. This month, leaders of Crocker Park introduced SAM, a 420-pound, 5-foot-1 autonomous robot that will patrol sidewalks and act as a “watchdog,” according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital. “Our priority has always been to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our center, and the Knightscope robot will play a crucial role in enhancing our existing security measures,” said Sean Flanigan, vice president of security at Stark Enterprises, which owns Crocker Park. SAM, which was built by California-based robotics company Knightscope, uses 360-degree video streaming and recording video capabilities to monitor areas and alert authorities to any potential issues.

