OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Robot security guard dubbed ‘secret agent man’ deployed to patrol Ohio sidewalks

News Briefs, Technology / by

A shopping mall in Ohio is integrating cutting-edge AI technology into its safety team in the form of a 400-pound robot security guard. “He’s our secret agent man,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing at Crocker Park, told local media. “He’s a new team member to our security team here at Crocker Park.” Crocker Park is an open-air shopping mall in Westlake – a suburban town located about 15 miles outside of Cleveland – which sees nearly 10 million visitors a year and is home to 1,000 residents in luxury apartments. This month, leaders of Crocker Park introduced SAM, a 420-pound, 5-foot-1 autonomous robot that will patrol sidewalks and act as a “watchdog,” according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital. “Our priority has always been to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our center, and the Knightscope robot will play a crucial role in enhancing our existing security measures,” said Sean Flanigan, vice president of security at Stark Enterprises, which owns Crocker Park. SAM, which was built by California-based robotics company Knightscope, uses 360-degree video streaming and recording video capabilities to monitor areas and alert authorities to any potential issues.

Full story : Robot security guard dubbed ‘secret agent man’ deployed to patrol Ohio sidewalks.

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.