AI is being used to give dead, missing kids a voice they didn’t ask for

These are some of the world’s most high-profile criminal cases involving children. These are stories of abuse, abduction, torture and murder that have long haunted the countries where the crimes occurred. Now, some content creators are using artificial intelligence to recreate the likeness of these deceased or missing children, giving them “voices” to narrate the disturbing details of what happened to them. Experts say that while technological advances in AI bring creative opportunity, they also risk presenting misinformation and offending the victims’ loved ones. Some creators have defended their posts as a new way to raise awareness. “Hello, my name is James Bulger,” says the image in one TikTok video, made in the likeness of the British 2-year-old who was abducted in 1993 as his mother paid for groceries. “If my mom turned right, I could have been alive today. Unfortunately, she turned left,” the childlike voice says, citing what James’s mother once said was one of her biggest regrets: If she had turned right, she would have seen her son being led away by the two 10-year-olds who later tortured and killed him.

Full report : Some TikTok creators are using AI tools to recreate the likeness of deceased or missing children and narrate what happened to them; TikTok bans synthetic media.