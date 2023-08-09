The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Software Development

With the debut of ChatGPT in 2022, important discussions have surfaced around artificial intelligence (AI) as a whole, including its beneficial application, negative repercussions, and ethical considerations. The technology will be revolutionary for the software development industry. AI will change how information is generated from, flows through, and is acted upon in the software development life cycle.

However, all use cases for AI have to be supervised for the foreseeable future, as long as the issue of hallucination or AI’s tendency to assert facts that don’t agree with the reality we live in, remains an issue. It is also likely that once attackers learn the common software flaws written by AI subject to hallucinations, they will exploit those flaws wherever they find them. Overall, there is no denying AI’s importance in facilitating safer and more efficient software development. Developers, architects, and A testers should remain vigilant over the work produced by AI, seeing it as a tool to enhance the processes they have in place instead of taking over those processes altogether.

Full opinion: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/opinions/ai-software-development/