Iran Says it has Technology to Build Supersonic Missiles Amid U.S. Tensions

Iran has said it’s obtained supersonic missile technology amid rising tensions with the United States over military deployments in the region. The missiles are now undergoing tests. It did not say when such a missile could potentially complete the testing phase. Iran has an array of cruise missiles but none have breached Mach 1 so far.

The U.S. Navy said on Monday that more than 3,000 military personnel have arrived in the Red Sea to help protect shipping lanes. This added to the U.S. military buildup in the region. Iran has repeatedly rejected the U.S. military involvement in regional waters, saying it only served Washington’s interests. In response to the military buildup, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has equipped its navy with new drones and 1,000km range missiles. The IRGC also launched a surprise military drill last week on three islands it controls.

