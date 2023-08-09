Marketing experts Ming-Hui Huang and Roland Rust wrote an influential article titled “Artificial Intelligence in Service” in which they theorized that there are four types of intelligences needed to perform service tasks: mechanical, analytical, intuitive, and empathetic. A key point made associated with the theory was that to perform some more advanced service tasks, artificial intelligence applications need to be able to move beyond just being mechanical and analytical to develop capacities that require intuition and empathy—and that type of intelligence needed should play a role in allocating tasks between machines/AI technology and human labor. As most of us who have dealt with chatbots for a customer service issue know, human intuition and empathy are more difficult to emulate via AI, leading this theory to make a great deal of sense. It can be argued that Huang and Rust’s theory applies to marketing tasks beyond customer service. For example, in advertising, Amazon and Google have been masters of good targeting via effective mechanical and analytical intelligence, and AI has helped social media ad targeting immensely.

Full opinion : How Artificial Intelligence Is Helping Today’s Small Businesses.