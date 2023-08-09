A Missile Strikes the Heart of a Ukrainian City — and Then Another

On Tuesday, a pair of missile strikes killed at least nine people and wounded 82 others. These missiles hit the city center of Pokrovsk just 37 minutes apart. The second strike maximized casualties among rescuers and onlookers responding to the first one, a tactic Russian forces have used before. On Monday evening, Russian forces also bombed a village in the Kharkiv region, killing two civilians and wounding nine. It was a double-tap strike as well.

Since invading last year, Russian forces have regularly barraged not only civilian infrastructure but also civilian sites with no relationship to the war effort. That has continued even as Ukraine has waged a slow-moving counteroffensive in the South and East. The Ukrainian forces have been bolstered by extensive training and weaponry from the West, and by conscription that has swelled its military.

