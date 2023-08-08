Nvidia Unveils Faster Chip Aimed at Cementing AI Dominance

Nvidia Corp. announced an updated AI processor that gives a jolt to the chip’s capacity and speed, seeking to cement the company’s dominance in a burgeoning market. The Grace Hopper Superchip, a combination graphics chip and processor, will get a boost from a new type of memory, Nvidia said at the Siggraph conference in Los Angeles. The product relies on high-bandwidth memory 3, or HBM3e, which is able to access information at a blazing 5 terabytes per second. The Superchip, known as GH200, will go into production in the second quarter of 2024, Nvidia said. It’s part of a new lineup of hardware and software that’s being announced at the event, a computer-graphics expo where Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is speaking. Nvidia has built an early lead in the market for so-called AI accelerators, chips that excel at crunching data in the process of developing artificial intelligence software. That’s helped propel the company’s valuation past $1 trillion this year, making it the world’s most valuable chipmaker. The latest processor signals that Nvidia aims to make it hard for rivals like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp. to catch up.

