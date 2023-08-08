Simply put, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the ability of machines to do functions that we usually associate with a human mind – for example, doing a reasoning task, solving a mathematics problem, stock market trading, and much more. At its core, AI combines computer science with robust datasets to enable problem-solving. Since its inception, AI has had many cycles of hype, but the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year has taken the excitement and anticipation of AI to new heights, marking a significant milestone, particularly in the field of Natural Language Processing. Furthermore, generative models have proven their adaptability beyond language, showcasing the capacity to learn the grammar of diverse data types such as software code, molecules, natural images, and more. Web3 is defined as a series of inter-connected and open-source applications. Powered by the blockchain computing architecture, these applications are decentralized, enabling trust and transparency where data and transactions are secured and distributed across a network of nodes, eliminating the need for central authorities or intermediaries. Web1 (1990-2004) was static and read-only (e.g. Yahoo News), with users consuming information. Web2 introduced interactivity (e.g., Facebook, YouTube) but led to privacy concerns (exploiting user data for targeted advertising) and centralized control (making decisions unilaterally, like blocking any particular account).

Full story : Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Web3: How are they Connected?