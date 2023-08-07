Ukraine says U.S and German air defence systems ‘highly effective’

Ukraine is seeing “significant results” from U.S. and German air defense systems. Both Ukraine and Russia have stepped up attacks on each other’s troops. Zelenskiy said advanced air defense systems, which include the U.S. built Patriot and Germany’s IRIS-T, were providing “highly effective” and have “already yielded significant results.” He also stated that Ukraine shot down a significant part of Russia’s attacks over the past week.

