North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker

A group of North Korean hackers secretly breached computer networks at a major Russian missile developer for at least five months last year. They secretly installed stealthy digital backdoors into systems at a rocket design bureau based in Reutov. Reuters could not determine whether any data was taken during the intrusion or what information may have been viewed. Experts say the incident shows how the country will even target its allies in a bid to acquire critical technologies. The targeted company, commonly known as NPO Mash, has acted as a pioneer developer of hypersonic missiles, satellite technologies, and newer generation ballistic armament. These are three areas of interest to North Korea since it started its mission to create an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) capable of striking the United States.

