Google Pays Apple $15,000 For Hacking Chrome Security

Google has confirmed that a high-severity security vulnerability in the Chrome web browser was found by Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture (SEAR) team. Google paid the SEAR team $15,000 for the discovery and disclosure. Apple’s SEAR is tasked with providing the foundation for operating system security across all of the Cupertino-based technology behemoth’s product lines. The news of this particular disclosure came in a Chrome update announcement confirming 11 security fixes as a result of external contributor vulnerability reports. Google isn’t revealing much about this vulnerability until the majority of Chrome users have activated the update. Updates for the Chrome browser are downloaded automatically, and Google has already started rolling out the newest security fixes.

