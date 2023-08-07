Generative AI In Cyber Should Worry Us, Here’s Why

It’s fair to say that recent months have sparked a growing interest in AI in the general media. Hollywood’s robot apocalypse may be fiction, but advances in computing power, intelligent unsupervised algorithms, and applications like chatbots are fuelling genuine fears about job displacement. Not without justification. Telecoms giant BT plans to cut 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade. Up to a fifth of cuts to customer services as staff are replaced by technologies including artificial intelligence. Amidst the hype, there is a darker side of AI that we need to rapidly address. Even the godfathers of AI, including Sam Altman, CEO of AI research laboratory OpenAI and Google DeepMind’s CEO, Demis Hassabis, are sounding the warning bell. They’re talking not just AI, but AI2.0—“Artificial General Intelligence” or AGI—an AI system capable of tackling any task a human can achieve. And it’s coming fast. AGI systems pose an existential risk to humanity unless governments collaborate now to establish guardrails for responsible development over the coming decade.

