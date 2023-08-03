Artificial intelligence (AI) has been officially classed as a security threat to the UK for the first time following the publication of the National Risk Register (NRR) 2023. The extensive document details the various threats that could have a significant impact on the UK’s safety, security, or critical systems at a national level. The latest version describes AI as a “chronic risk”, meaning it poses a threat over the long-term, as opposed to an acute one such as a terror attack. The UK government also raised cyber attacks from limited impact to moderate impact in the 2023 NRR. Advanced AI technology could, at some stage, pose a significant security threat if it were used to launch a cyberattack against the UK. Meanwhile, the various cybersecurity implications of advancing AI technology such as generative AI are well documented. AI systems and their capabilities present many opportunities, from expediting progress in pharmaceuticals to other applications right across the economy and society, which the Foundation Models Taskforce aims to accelerate, the document read.

Full story : UK calls artificial intelligence a “chronic risk” to its national security.