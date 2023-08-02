Voyager and Airbus will operate Starlab private space station via ‘transatlantic joint venture’

Voyager Space and Airbus Defence and Space are expanding their existing relationship via a new joint venture focused on the design, build and operation of the Starlab commercial space station. The two companies announced that they would be partnering on Voyager’s Starlab space station in January, saying that Airbus would provide “technical design support and expertise,” but little else was disclosed at the time. Today’s news marks a considerable uptick in commitment from Airbus, and a signal that both companies are looking to attract European government partnerships. A representative for the firms declined to comment on the percentage of ownership between Voyager and Airbus. The transatlantic JV will be a US-based entity, but it will have a European subsidiary “to directly serve the European Space Agency (ESA) and its member state space agencies,” the companies said in a statement. Denver-based Voyager Space first revealed its ambitions to operate a commercial space station in October 2021, with a consortium made up of it, Lockheed Martin and Voyager subsidiary Nanoracks.

