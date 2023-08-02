Nvidia AI Image Generator Fits on a Floppy Disk and Takes 4 Minutes to Train

In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI art creation tools, Nvidia researchers have introduced an innovative new text-to-image personalization method called Perfusion. But it’s not a million-dollar super heavyweight model like its competitors. With a size of just 100KB and a 4-minute training time, Perfusion allows significant creative flexibility in portraying personalized concepts while maintaining their identity. Perfusion was presented in a research paper created by Nvidia and the Tel-Aviv University in Israel. Despite its small size, it’s able to outperform leading AI art generators like Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion v1.5, the newly released Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL), and MidJourney in terms of efficiency of specific editions. The main new idea in Perfusion is called “Key-Locking.” This works by connecting new concepts that a user wants to add, like a specific cat or chair, to a more general category during image generation. For example, the cat would be linked to the broader idea of a “feline.”

