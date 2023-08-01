Artificial intelligence threats in identity management

The 2023 Identity Security Threat Landscape Report from CyberArk identified some valuable insights. 2,300 security professionals surveyed responded with some sobering figures:

68% are concerned about insider threats from employee layoffs and churn

99% expect some type of identity compromise driven by financial cutbacks, geopolitical factors, cloud applications and hybrid work environments

74% are concerned about confidential data loss through employees, ex-employees and third-party vendors.

Additionally, many feel digital identity proliferation is on the rise and the attack surface is at risk from artificial intelligence (AI) attacks, credential attacks and double extortion. For now, let’s focus on digital identity proliferation and AI-powered attacks. For some time now, digital identities have been considered a potential solution to improve cybersecurity and reduce data loss.

