Artificial intelligence (AI) is a creation of humans, designed to enhance the capabilities of robots, computers, and other specialized machines. While some have reservations about this man-made intelligence, it is important to recognize the possibilities it offers in our increasingly complex world. One intriguing aspect of AI is its ability to communicate with humans. These simulated machines have demonstrated an understanding of grammar, built extensive vocabularies, and engaged in meaningful conversations with practiced individuals. However, it is essential to note that these devices lack consciousness or self-awareness, and any affectionate words spoken by them are unlikely to be genuine. Nevertheless, the rise of AI coincides with growing concerns over personal loneliness. As a potential solution, researchers are exploring the use of robots as companions. Some of these robots are capable of impressive physical feats, such as walking, running, and performing acrobatics. However, this development threatens the livelihoods of entertainment industry professionals, with screenwriters and actors striking against machines that produce scripts or manipulate their images.

Full opinion : The Rise of Artificial Intelligence and its Potential Impact.